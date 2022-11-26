OK, I give up. For so many years, we folks writing in the dog and cat realm have been shaking our index fingers at people for giving their pets part of the holiday fare.
Still, folks can’t resist the big brown eyes and constant stare of a pet by the table. Especially vulnerable to temptation are those from outside the home who see no problem sneaking a treat to the poor mutt.
This year, we’ll explore what is OK to feed your pets.
As for family and guests who cheat and slip the pooch fatty treats, smack them on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper and send them to their crate. If they are too far away, throw an emptied beverage can at them in which you have placed a few pennies. It works for dogs, maybe it will corral Uncle Bombastic and Aunt Whiney.
A small amount of turkey or chicken breast without the skin is OK. The skin is very fatty and hold the most spices both of which can upset the pet’s stomach.
Extra fats can cause pancreatitis, a painful inflammation of the pancreas. This condition can kill a pet in the rare but right circumstances. Nonetheless, it will cause the pooch a lot of pain and it will likely deflate one’s wallet for veterinary care.
The salt and spices used to cook birds, beef and hams can all cause gastric upset in the right amounts. For instance, dogs do not do well with garlic and onions either whole or in powdered form. Just deep-six the skins, they’re not good for you either.
Beef tends to be fattier than turkey or chicken breast. The cuts of beef served at typical holiday gatherings can be way too fatty for pets. A tiny amount might be OK, but one should avoid providing too much. If you splurged and are serving Wagyu beef, simply do not feed that to pets; it’s too fatty.
Do not provide bones of any kind from holiday tables to pets. All poultry bones are too thin and shatter easily into very sharp shards. They can puncture the pooch or even the kitty’s guts. Perhaps worse yet, they can lodge somewhere in the gut. In both cases, the condition may necessitate expensive emergency surgery.
Consider fruits and vegetables instead of the whole meat, skin, and bones thing. Cut apples without seeds are fine. So are carrots. Fresh, cooked, or canned pumpkin is acceptable but just know, people with sporting dogs routinely carry canned pumpkin to feed to their dogs. It can stop diarrhea because it has an overload of fiber in it. Again, moderation is the answer.
Uncooked broccoli, cauliflower, squashes including zucchini, Brussel sprouts, peas, and even collard greens are just fine. Why uncooked? Because we tend to cook such vegetables in solutions of water, fats, and again various sugars depending on the vegetable.
Most spuds including white and yellow varieties, sweet potatoes, and yams are just fine, even cooked. Just avoid the toppings at all times.
How about those luscious deserts? Most of those contain way too much sugar, butter, and seasoning all of which are not good for pets no matter how much they beg. And stay away from fruitcakes because most have raisins.
If you want to feed breads, limit the portions to a pinch the size of a person’s thumbnail. In rare instances, certain breads can lead to bloat.
Finally, remember a begging dog is not a starving child. Ignore them as they attempt to reflect back your facial expressions to manipulate you into feeding them more.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.