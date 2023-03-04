This month is Pet Poison Prevention Month and to commemorate that and also get some advertising, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline have developed an interactive map showing the top toxins that sicken or kill our pets in each state.

Before we go too far, I always like to see how the data was obtained. The Pet Poison Helpline accepts calls from pet owners and veterinarians for consultation with their veterinarians and veterinary toxicologists. As individual records, the data is kept as confidential and proprietary.

To build the map, the group surveyed five full years of calls and compiled which toxins showed up most frequently in which states. The study range was Jan. 1, 2018, to Feb. 27 of this year.