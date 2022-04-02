What to know about mushroom recalls

Since the start of 2022, there have been eight announcements of food recalls for Enoki mushrooms because of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogenic bacteria. This is not the first series of recalls for this product, as recalls have occurred in 2020 and 2021. Although this cluster of recalls has not appeared to cause any reported illnesses or deaths, an Enoki recall in 2020 resulted in 36 known cases across 17 states, 31 hospitalizations, and four deaths.
Enoki mushrooms are long, thin white mushrooms often used in Asian cuisine. Although they are present in the wild, they can be commercially cultivated. The mushrooms involved in this cluster of recalls were imported from several different countries, then further distributed across many states, or in some cases nationwide, so the contamination with listeria is not from a single source. At least one of the recalled products was sold in Washington state. Making these recalls even more challenging is that many of the products do not contain a lot number, which makes the traceability of these products even more difficult.
During the past decade, listeria has become a common contaminate resulting in food recalls. Initially, the focus on listeria monocytogenes was restricted to soft cheese, pates, unpasteurized milk products and deli meats. However, we now know that listeria can contaminate a wide variety of foods including raw fruit and vegetables, seafood, salads and other ready-to-eat food. This microorganism is present in the environment and can be easily brought into food packing or processing facilities. Once this organism becomes established in a food facility, it can be very difficult to eradicate. Moreover, listeria can survive a wide range of environmental conditions including low moisture or cold environments.
Many people infected with listeria will have very mild symptoms, however, people who are under age 5, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease. More concerning is that Listeria monocytogenes has a mortality rate around 20-30%. Infection during pregnancy can result in stillbirths, miscarriages or life threatening infections in newborns.
Because of these recalls and previous outbreaks, the Food and Drug Administration is reminding consumers that mushrooms should never be eaten raw. Mushrooms should be cooked to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, as measured using a food thermometer. Additional steps should also be taken to ensure safe preparation and handling of mushrooms. Mushrooms should be prepared away from other foods, and any surfaces, utensils or containers used for preparing mushrooms should be washed in hot, soapy water before using to prepare other foods. Prepackaged mushrooms should be stored in their original packaging, but should be discarded after five days. Mushrooms stored under oxygen free environments may also support the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the microorganism that produces botulism toxin. Given this, it is important to store mushrooms only in their original packaging or in a paper bag. Throw out any mushrooms that are bruised or spoiled. When you are ready to use mushrooms, clean them gently with a damp cloth, or rinse under running water and pat dry with a clean towel.
Remember that cooking mushrooms properly results in a pathogen “kill step” and ensures the safety of your food. For more information on these food recalls and others, visit the FDA’s website at bit.ly/3Lj73Pt. Washington State University Extension often posts food recalls affecting Washington residents. These postings can be found at facebook.com/wsuextfs.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.