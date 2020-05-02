What your library can do for you right now

Across the Palouse staying safe, staying healthy and staying home looks different for all of us. As we navigate this new normal, it’s easy to focus on the things we can’t do instead of the things we can.
We can’t dine in our favorite restaurant, but we can purchase a gift card or get takeout. We can’t run on the treadmill at the gym, but we can work out at home following online video tutorials. We can’t browse the shelves of the library, but we can download and read online ebooks and audiobooks from Overdrive.
At the Latah County Library District, we want to focus on the “cans.” We want to provide as many alternative resources and experiences so our patrons and community can feel just as connected on the living room couch as they did inside library walls.
We are happy to report that last week we resumed curbside holds pickup. You can now place items on hold as long as they are sitting in your “home” library, that is, where you registered for a library card.
At this time we cannot fill holds between libraries, nor can checked-out items be returned. Log in to your account first, then search for items available at your home library and place your hold. When your hold is ready we’ll give you a call to set up a pickup time. Due dates have been extended to May 30.
Through our COVID-19 page on the latahlibrary.org website, patrons can learn of the latest library updates, open a new library card from home, ask library staff questions about their account and more. Here, we also provide local updates, state updates and financial resources for individuals and local businesses alike.
From home, our adult and youth librarians continue to curate online resources for patrons to access through our website.
Patrons can navigate educational tools to care for our mental and physical health during these uneasy times. Our littlest patrons can explore more than 20 educational websites on our SmartyPants Resources page, offering everything from at-home science experiments to live storytimes with famous authors to computer coding lessons.
Patrons can also check out our Census 2020 and Primary Elections 2020 webpages to learn more about how to register to vote and participate in our communities.
Our Digital Resources page allows patrons to read current magazine issues, explore cultures around the world, stream online video and even learn more about your genealogy. Through our online catalog at Valnet.org or by downloading the Libby app to your WiFi-enabled device, you can browse through more than 14,000 ebooks and audiobooks.
If you still can’t find what you’re looking for, our staff welcomes patrons to complete a purchase suggestion through your online account, so we can quickly add many of the materials you want to Overdrive and Libby.
Through our Latah County Library District Facebook page, library staff uploads weekly live events and programming for all ages to enjoy. Our youth librarian, Miss Stacie, creates weekly storytimes for babies and young children. Our adult librarian, Bailey, hosts digital social clubs for library patrons to chat amongst each other, spooky lunch-break storytimes, and weekly digital book clubs.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page to discover new interactive programming and stay connected with fellow learners and book lovers.
If streaming online video isn’t your thing, our Facebook page also offers interactive book reviews, additional links to helpful online resources and online “challenges,” like the Book Cover Recreation Challenge, where staff and patrons are encouraged to recreate their favorite book covers with materials found around the house.
As local and state guidelines continue to change, be sure to follow our website for any library updates. We’ll let you know when book drops will reopen, plans for our Summer Reading Program and more.
On behalf of all Latah County Library District staff, we miss our patrons and can’t wait to be reunited. In the meantime, let’s do our part to stay healthy and stay connected.
Rosemary Anderson works in the access services department at the Moscow Public Library.