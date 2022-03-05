When war rages, what happens to pets, animals?

A deranged madman is waging war against a civilian population in Ukraine. Perhaps for the first time ever, one can see and hear the impacts of such aggression on people, and the pets they own, live on social media.
Like no other time in history, pets are truly refugees, too. They are being brought out of homes, villages, and cities as valuable prized property. While this has happened before, it has never happened on the scale being seen now. Most of the animals literally being carried by the Ukrainian people as they flee are small dogs and cats. Many others like in all such situations are being left behind to fend for themselves.
In one case, a sweet-looking little puppy named “Rambo” has been adopted as a living protector for a group of Ukrainian soldiers. Wandering amid some rubble in freezing weather, the soldiers brought him back to their trench headquarters and fed him a bit. He stayed.
For the soldiers, the keen sense of hearing he displays when strangers approach is reason enough to consider him a protector. One can rationalize all this as a hungry pup being fed and hanging around for the next handout and that’s one thing. But what about the alert hearing?
Current science tells us dogs hear far better than humans. One could also argue, and have some other science back you up, that pet dogs are some of the best mimics in the animal kingdom.
For example, a soldier responds when he hears something. He grabs his weapon, turns toward the sound, and listens more. The dog sees this and now this is a game. Oh boy! More pats on the head and warm food will come my way if I simply do just what they did.
Now dogs hear lots of things people do not. Most times they do not react to those noises because they do not represent a threat. But now, there is a reward for being hypervigilant and it’s worth at least trying out a response to all the things the pooch hears.
Trust that if in a trench that pup stiffens up and faces in a new direction, the soldiers take note. If it turns out to be Joe Blowski, returning from the field latrine, the soldiers will stand down, the pup will drop his tail and pal around with the boys — like one of the boys.
No doubt though, some soldier in that unit will thank Rambo for his alertness with a food treat. And just that quick, Rambo found out one of many ways to survive. Perhaps, and one hopes this is not the case, Rambo will alert on a real threat one day saving both his life and the lives of his new friends.
An old Ukrainian saying translates to something like, “In their own home, all dogs are lions.” Rambo has got it pretty good right now.
Conveyances can only carry so much weight. That is especially true with aircraft. Yet, people are getting out of Ukraine with pets in hand as they board planes, trains and buses. Sadly, the larger dogs, some cats, and companion livestock such as horses and some farm animals are left behind.
Surrounding countries accepting refugees from Ukraine announced on Thursday they are temporarily suspending all veterinary import restrictions for companion animals to accommodate the people and their pets.
Will there be a disease outbreak? Probably. For now though, the peace and calm those pets are bringing the refugees is worth it.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.