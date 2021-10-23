When your dog gets the ‘zoomies’

If you have a dog, chances are you have experienced periods where the animal just seems to go mad and runs around the house or the yard for no good reason.
People call such behavior the “zoomies” or “frapping.” The prior is self-explanatory, the latter more formally refers to the acronym, “frenetic random activity periods.”
My dog certainly does this and it is quite entertaining. MiMi, without warning, gets all wound up and starts to run a specific pattern in the living room, traversing the space from east to west. On the eastern wall is a sofa, and her daytime bed abuts the western wall. The run is fast, in fact so fast that when eastbound she has to jump from the floor to the sofa, clearing the seating portion, rotating 90 degrees in the air, and colliding with the back cushions with the whole length of her body. The rebound is enough to start another cycle and she loves it.
On the western wall, she digs in her claws and skids enough to make a 180-degree direction change before heading back to the sofa high jump.
So why do our dogs do this? In a column a few years ago, it was clear that no one really knew the reason why dogs behave this way sometimes. That is still the case, but one new idea has emerged suggesting that our beasts are just really, really happy to be where they are and with whoever else is present. For the time being and with no more plausible ideas around, I’ll buy that explanation.
All dogs do this in one way or another. Older dogs plagued by arthritis may slow down and the sessions become rarer.
There are a couple of considerations for safety though. If one has a bigger dog and toddlers hanging around, the child’s first impression when they witness this is to join in. Pretty soon the toddler is upended, and the dog is startled by the crying. Keep children and the elderly away when this starts.
Next, consider the dog’s flight path. While most times it is fairly constant, it is us who may inadvertently put obstacles in their way. Make sure they have a good clear path for their joyous outbursts.
This goes for the yard, too. When dogs get the zoomies outside, they may overlook hazards like bush branches or other plantings that may be changing with the seasons. We have table grape plants in our yard and this time of year, they drop their leaves before pruning. The thin vines soon dry and they are really a hazard for the eyes.
Dogs can really get the zoomies at dog parks … or parks where dogs congregate. Big dogs can stretch out and often the dogs see other “friends.” The familiarity and pack instincts often take over with dogs barking, running hard, and play fighting with open mouths.
That’s a good thing for the most part, although too often the pet parents see their friends at the dog park, and they become more focused on human interactions than what their dogs are doing.
This can become a problem when other people show up with, say, smaller dogs or with dogs they are trying to socialize and perhaps train. The pack of big dogs will often run up quickly and that causes a fear response in the new dog. Not good.
Training dogs needs to take place in other calmer areas. To socialize dogs, start small with another dog you know and on ground with no territorial claim by either.
