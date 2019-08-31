The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association awarded Brady Stout, Alynn Harder and Hally Lindgren as the 2019 scholarship recipients. Each recipient was awarded $1,000 toward their continuing education in an agriculture-related field.
The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association awarded Brady Stout, Alynn Harder and Hally Lindgren as the 2019 scholarship recipients. Each recipient was awarded $1,000 toward their continuing education in an agriculture-related field.