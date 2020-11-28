Why cat urine smells bad

Without a doubt, one thing all cat owners have smelled in their lifetime is the horrible odor of cat urine.
So, what causes it to smell so badly and what can be done about it? We’ll get to that, but first, here’s a bit of personal drama.
Imagine if I were the heroic pilot who was shot down behind enemy lines and about to be tortured. If the bad guys walked in with two things, I would give them all the information they needed.
The first item would be a 9-volt battery like those in smoke detectors. My brother once talked me into checking a new one’s voltage by touching it to my tongue. That was something I would ever repeat voluntarily.
The second item would be a vial of cat urine. If the head guy were to walk in, uncork that vial and get ready to throw it on me, that would be it.
“There are 42 flyers camped at these coordinates, they all eat at 5 p.m. including all the guards. The planes are all parked together by the trees, next to the fuel and ammunition depot. Now, put that cat urine away, please dear God, not the cat urine!”
All fun aside, urine is concentrated metabolic wastes and water. In it is urea, creatine, uric acid, and other things the body detoxifies. There is also common salt in the mixture and other electrolytes. The normal yellow color comes from urobilinogen.
Urobilinogen is formed from bilirubin. Bilirubin is a yellowish substance found in your liver that helps break down red blood cells.
But what about that smell? Hang on folks because you’re not going to believe what you read next. When it exits the body, cat urine does not smell much worse than any other urine. The problem is that’s usually the time we don’t notice it.
Once it leaves the body, bacteria begin to decompose the urea. That gives off an ammonia-like smell that is characteristic of stale urine, any urine.
That’s only the first part. Following the urea decomposition, further decomposition produces mercaptans, the same class of chemicals that make skunk spray so repulsive.
Now if that perfume is not enough, each species sex, and age of animal contributes other compounds that ramp up the stench. Animals with declining kidney function, especially the older animals, tend to have the most odorous urine. Certain steroids in males cause the average male’s urine to smell worse than a female of the same species and age.
So now, what to do? Well, stepping in a cat urine puddle like I did this week is pretty obvious. That was produced like an IED by my old male cat, Nico, and the smell made me want to cut my leg off at the knee.
If it’s dry urine you are looking for, your nose and an ultraviolet lamp will make it fluoresce. UV lights are cheap and available on Amazon.
Now there are cleaning products out there and many of them work and work well. The key is finding one’s that contain an enzyme (a small protein) that specifically breaks down urea into carbon dioxide and ammonia. Both are gasses and both dissipate very quickly.
Here’s the downside; being a protein, enzymes have a very limited shelf life. They break down quickly so the spray you bought loses its strength pretty quickly. If you have an animal with a urinary problem, including behavioral marking issues, it’s probably best to buy the freshest pet cleaner you can. Check the label and get the smallest volume with the latest expiration date.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.