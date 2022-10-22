All pet owners observe certain behaviors in their animals they can’t explain yet remain curious about them.
During walks, my dog will always go into what is sort of like what yoga people call the Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) pose. This is a greeting pose intended to express a lack of threat to an oncoming dog or person. If they have a tail, it wags like a neon sign would shine.
The following discussion pertains to dogs greeting people or other animals on neutral ground, not their home.
Unless trained otherwise, many dogs will immediately lunge at the face of the pet or person coming along. What follows is a bumpand/or lick to the mouth. Despite being excited to see whoever walks up, the dog is not “kissing” the other living creature.
To understand better, spend some time among wolves or reading about them. This behavior is how subordinate pack members greet returning dominant pack members who may be coming back from a hunt. The odors about the mouth, head and snout can convey what is on the the day’s menu.
Furthermore, all wild canids received their first semi solid food in the same way from their mothers. When Mom hunted, she gorged when enough was available, so that after feeding herself she could regurgitate it back up for her young. The hungry kids bumped and licked her face to get the meal started.
Consider the lunging and licking at heads and faces as a natural, ingrained survival behavior that has paid off through the eons and long before man domesticated canines.
Fast forward to today, and it is obvious such behavior is unnecessary for a well-fed pet. Also, it can scare the bejesus out of people and even other dogs that are more mannered. At the same time, who doesn’t like to see those videos of a passel of young puppies toppling over a giggling child as they play and sniff each other’s fore and aft sections? It’s the same behavior.
So how does an owner develop a more mannered dog and get rid of that behavior? First, consider a distraction, in the same way you might parent a child away from unwanted behavior. With canines, it might be an “aggravation toy” as I refer to them. These are toys where an owner places a high-value treat inside and the dog must work to get it.
Second, suppress your reaction. Now this is tough for a stranger to consider, but for owners it is often tougher. If you come through the front door, kneel at the yoga-posed dog, and speak to them in a high-pitched voice, the behavior will not likely change. If you come in and ignore the pooch until you are ready, then they get part of the message. If your mouth remains high, it will be out of reach in most cases. Keep moving, too.
Next, reinforce your “leave it,” command. This is one of my all-time favorites. “Leave it,” means just that, which is, don’t touch whatever it is you are thinking about touching. This can be rotten food on the ground or another’s face.
Finally, if you know your dog is exploding with pack-like behaviors and you have guests coming over, consider using their crate. Hopefully, you have crate trained your pets. If not, do so immediately. Crates are not “doggy prison,” but are instead doggy heaven. Studies are clear that crate-trained pets are very calm when in those den-like confines and they will welcome rejoining the household later.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.