Let’s take an imaginary stroll back to the early 1900s where books could be very hard to come by. Don’t believe it? What with all the hundreds upon hundreds we see all over the world today? I direct you to the novel “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson.
After reading this New York Times bestseller you may be able to understand just how hard it could be to obtain even one book of your liking. The women in this book endured treacherous passes and steep rocky grades, often losing their horses and sometimes their lives, while delivering rare books to eager patrons who often waited weeks or months before receiving a requested book. Readers received these books with giddy excitement, as they could take them to far-off places in their imaginations or help them escape a world full of hardships. To think that a book could be such a special gift.
Today, books are nearly everywhere, including invading our homes. Our bookshelves are crammed. Our bedside tables and dining room tables have books piled so high they are toppling over. The nightstands next to our beds tell their own story of what kind of people we are, our likes and interests and where we gain our own knowledge base. So why is this, you might wonder? These many, many books with their forgotten titles and purposes just stacked around endlessly, looming.
Depending on who you ask, it may have something to do with the fact that many people feel like throwing a book away is an immoral sin. Raise your hand if that’s you. No, don’t actually, but in all seriousness let’s not leave any kind of books out of this conversation either. I’m not talking about up-to-date science books and calculus books that cost more than $100 to purchase in the first place. Oh no, I’m talking about all types of books that people will hoard. Outdated books, books with mold growing between pages. Books with missing or torn pages … the list of publishers, authors, titles, color and genre goes on. So why is it then with so many books in our lives that we just cannot part with them?
I’m sure as you sit and read this you can think of your own piles of books. It’s certainly not because they are as hard to come by as they once were, and you cherish every single one as a fond priceless memory. Nobody had to die on their journey to bring you your Twilight series, and your horse still has all of its legs as it has not been ridden 100 miles up a steep, dangerous cliff in the middle of winter. Yet if you’re anything like most people I’ll wager that you have books looming in your home, and though you could probably use that space for something more practical, you still won’t throw them out.
After pondering the idea of the books and people’s absolute refusal to throw them away I find the conclusion quite simple. People are creatures of habit. Though most people didn’t have to wait months for their next novel, the one that came before is just as important as the one on the way. Maybe someone else would love to cherish that book the same way you did. Maybe someone can learn all the things that you have learned.
Maybe … someone, somewhere could use this book.
So, there it sits, looming.
And just maybe, books are still such a special gift?
People aren’t taking up space with books in their homes recklessly. No, they are simply waiting to pass that book on to someone who might be able to use it. Though this isn’t the early 1900s and books come a dime a dozen nowadays, that doesn’t mean people don’t treasure them. It seems books … well, they are just as important to us now as they ever were. Even if we don’t have to put our lives and our horses’ lives on the line for them. We can count ourselves lucky, maybe even privileged. Let’s just stick with the idea that throwing books out with the trash … well, that’s just a sin.
