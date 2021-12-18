As the second year of this pandemic comes to a close, your local library district continues to work hard to safely serve you. Our programming has gone through multiple phases, from digital programs, to take-home activities and kits, to outdoor in-person programs, to masked and distanced indoor programs for adults, and back again to digital and take-away programs.
As the weather and pandemic conditions have changed, so has the structure and focus of our programming. Throughout each different iteration, we have found that our programs are still valuable and beloved by our community, regardless of how we are able to present them. We are so appreciative of our loyal and loving patrons who have stuck with us and encouraged us throughout, and we welcome the new patrons we’ve been able to reach by varying our program delivery.
With all that in mind, we are excited to present this year’s district-wide, all-ages, Winter Reading Program. As we did last year, we have planned the program to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons. Again, we have placed a strong emphasis on building community and the power of reading.
Our hygge-themed program runs through the end of January, so there is still plenty of time to participate. There is no registration required for this year’s program. Anytime during December or January, patrons of all ages are encouraged to pick up a Winter Reading Program worksheet at their local branch of the Latah County Library District. The worksheet contains prompts for participants to write a very short review for a book read during December and January.
You can read and review as many books as you would like. Remember to return your worksheet(s) to your local library before the end of January. Each review submitted counts as a prize entry and may be added to a display at your local library. Fellow community members may be able to read your review and find their next great read.
Don’t know what to read or prefer a little more structure in your reading challenge? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have a list of optional challenges for those who choose to do them. There are no restrictions or eligibility requirements on the types of materials you read or the format in which you choose to read them. We encourage you to read what makes you happy this season and always.
In addition to the Winter Reading Program, we will also offer other fun winter programs that will tie in but will not be limited to those participating in winter reading. Keep your eye out for various all-ages take-home crafts available at Moscow Public Library and throughout the district. At Moscow Public Library, join us for Reindeer Games — a sponsor-a-reindeer program for youth and families, Jolabokaflod — a book present giveaway for all ages, pop-up digital storytimes, a Snow Good book display, and more hygge-focused activities.
Follow us at facebook.com/latahlibrary, our Facebook page, or check out our new website, latahlibrary.org, for the most up-to-date information about the programs we have been and will continue to offer.
Gillreath-Brown and Echanove are librarians at the Latah County Library District.