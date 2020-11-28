Just about everything has been differently this year, and library programming is no exception. As librarians, we have tried to exercise our creative muscles to provide fun, educational, beneficial and engaging programming that is pandemic-appropriate. As we round out 2020, we are excited to end the year with a winter reading program that library users can participate in from their homes.
Beginning Monday, community members served by the Latah County Library District can register via a link that will be posted to our Facebook Page to join us for a two-month-long reading challenge. This program is limited to the first 200 signups and is open to patrons of all ages, from babies to golden-oldies and everyone in between. Spots are available first-come, first-served, so signing up early is encouraged. Patrons needing special accommodations can contact their local branch for registration assistance.
Registered participants will be notified when their winter reading kit is ready for pick up. Kits for those registered can be picked up during a scheduled time slot at the branch library of their choosing. Each kit will contain a scratch-off reading challenge card, directions for how to participate, a fun winter craft activity, treats and more.
The program will run through the end of Januar, when those with winning scratch-off reading challenge cards can schedule a time to receive their prize. Prizes will consist of books and gift cards to Latah County businesses, so that in addition to fostering community around a shared love of reading, we also support shopping locally.
Now more than ever, the power of books is on full display. Even though we cannot be together in person, we can still build community through reading together from our own homes. Through books, we can travel to other lands, real or imagined, even though we are sitting on our sofas. Reading builds empathy and allows us to understand one another. With the events of this year, understanding the oppression and struggles people in groups outside our own has become paramount. Every year, the goal of the winter reading program is to build community around books, but this year, the fostering of community and the benefits of reading are essential.
Books are essential, but so are library staff. We are essential to our loved ones and our families. We plan our programs to be as safe as possible for participants, but also for the library personnel who deliver them, whether librarians who plan and prep each component or the circulation workers who distribute them. We are so excited for members of the community to participate with us, and the joy and excitement of our patrons fills us up. But mutual care and respect is key. We hope that community members will cheerfully follow any guidelines or restrictions that we have thoughtfully put in place. This year has been one big evolving situation, but the public should rest assured that even if our programs and services look different, we will never stop working for our community.
In addition to the winter reading challenge, we will also offer other fun winter programs that will tie in but will not be limited to those registered for winter reading. Offerings will include Reindeer Express, a personalized letter exchange with a special bearded fella in red; the continuation of our digital book club on our Facebook Page, Whatcha Reading Wednesday; digital story times, including ScreenTime with Miss Stacie; and a modified version of our popular book scavenger hunt; more to-go crafts; and other fun surprises. Follow us at facebook.com/latahlibrary, our Facebook page, for the most up-to-date information about the digital and take-away programs we have been providing and will continue to offer.
Bailey Gillreath-Brown and Stacie Echanove are, respectively, adult services librarian and youth services librarian for the Latah County Library District.