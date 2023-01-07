The city of Bovill lies about 35 miles northeast of Moscow, surrounded by the St. Joe National Forest. Bovill boasts a population of about 256 people, a community center, Elk Saloon, Camas Prairie Winery and the oldest wooden opera house in the state of Idaho.

The Bovill Opera House, at 412 Second Ave., is a distinct landmark. It has unpainted wood clapboard siding and a tall, false front. The building has been a constant in town since construction was finished around 1911 and was in continuous use until the mid- to late- 1950s. It also survived a fire in 1914 which would destroy much of the downtown commercial area.

A project to restore the opera house has been a top priority for the Bovill Improvement Group for almost a decade, according to President Jeremy Ritter. The group is comprised of residents who work to improve Bovill with various renovation and remodel projects,

