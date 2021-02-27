Between two cities, two states, two universities and four independent water systems, the future of water in the Moscow-Pullman area is nearly as complicated as its history.
Decades of negative impact on the Palouse Basin Aquifer, comprising the shallow Wanapum Aquifer and deeper Grande Ronde, have led to the development and planning of alternative water-supply options.
At the University of Idaho, aquifer issues coupled with an aging infrastructure and residential complaints of poor-tasting water have brought the school to a decision-making moment.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow’s deputy city supervisor for the Department of Public Works and Services, said the city’s water situation is multifaceted. Because UI and the city of Moscow run independent water systems, it is up to the university to replace things such as aging infrastructure.
This responsibility includes everything from equipment, to new pipe and fresh asphalt. The majority of streets across the campus are owned and maintained by the university.
“We have our own independent distribution network, and our own wells that supply water to the campus,” said Gene Gussenhoven, UI’s director of Utilities and Engineering Services. “We have to (maintain our infrastructure) independently of the city because we are a separate nontaxable entity.”
Despite this definition of “independent,” the cities of Moscow and Pullman, and their respective institutions, have been drawing down water in the Palouse Water Basin faster than it can be recharged since the mid-1960s.
“You don’t have a city if you don’t have water,” said Palmer. “We can’t prolong (negatively impacting the aquifer) forever, but you can’t discount the importance of healthy production and distribution systems either. Both issues are tied together, and we work on them simultaneously.”
In regard to the negative impact on the aquifer, Gussenhoven said using more water than is being naturally recharged is not only bad for the environment but also unlawful.
“Specifically, we’re talking about water impairment,” Gussenhoven said. “Idaho law says we’re not allowed to draw water from the aquifer greater than the rate of recharge, which is what we’ve been doing. That’s called mining the aquifer. It’s unlawful, and it’s been a concern since the mid-60s.”
The university has actively been trying to reduce the amount of water it draws with the installation of low-flow water fixtures across campus, and water reclamation efforts dating back to the mid-70s, Gussenhoven said.
Because of this decadeslong problem, the city, in conjunction with the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee — including members such as Palmer and Gussenhoven — have been working toward alternative solutions to meet water demands across the entire region.
While the committee initially identified 54 potential options, the list has since been gradually pared to four. Each option is compared to criteria compiled by the committee to make the most impactful, yet economically sound, decision. Alternative options range from pumping the water via pipeline from the Snake River or constructing a reservoir.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the systems of the University of Idaho and the city of Moscow are in their infrastructure. Unlike Moscow, the majority of main water lines beneath the university are made of asbestos-cement pipe that deteriorate over time.
“They deteriorate, but as long as the material does not separate or become fractured it is considered inert,” Gussenhoven said. “The moment that it starts fracturing is when you could get asbestos in the water. We’re preventing that from happening, and actually replacing some lines this summer.”
Gussenhoven said the university will begin replacing segments of ACP from the intersection of Rayburn Street and Perimeter Drive, and north to the intersection of Highway 8 and Perimeter Drive. This section of ACP has been in the ground since 1956.
UI receives appropriated funds for facility maintenance because it is a state-owned institution.
Gussenhoven said there will also be small sections replaced between Perimeter Drive and the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. He said UI tests water on a monthly basis in compliance with the federal Clean Water Act of 1972.
“We have to check for everything from lead, to E. coli, to asbestos and beyond,” Gussenhoven said. “We have never detected any asbestos in the water, so we have not replaced these pipes. However, we’re going to start replacing them now rather than waiting for it to become a problem. We don’t want any kind of Flint, Michigan, incidents.”
Flint children were exposed to dangerous levels of lead in drinking water from aging pipes when city officials switched the city’s water supply to its nearby river to save money in 2014 and failed to properly treat the water
Michael Parker, Moscow’s water utility manager, said the majority of ACP pipe used in the city is specific to UI’s campus, and he doesn’t believe they are a threat to public health.
“We only have a small section of ACP pipe in front of the Palouse Mall and behind it,” Parker said. “I’ve been in the water industry for almost 30 years now, and ACP pipe seems to be very good at preventing calcium or iron build-up in the pipes.”
While the water systems run independently, they are not completely separate. A series of nine valves around the perimeter of campus for emergencies, such as a natural disaster or extensive maintenance, are capable of sharing water from the city’s system to university, and vice versa.
No one is certain how well this emergency system has aged.
“We have talked with the city about those valves because we’re concerned that some of them do not work,” Gussenhoven said. “We should probably exercise them, and make sure we’re in good shape.”
This system is vital for providing either system with a backup water supply. If the system fails, it’s unclear how UI would maintain a water supply during a disaster or extensive pipe replacement.
Water across the city or campus doesn’t carry any known health risks, such as elements, compounds or bacteria, and the ACP pipes under the university appear stable. Yet many residents across Moscow still have an issue — taste.
While data collected by the city show safe, drinkable water, residents have given very different accounts of the drinkability both on campus, and across town.
Garrett Woelfl, 23, moved to Moscow nearly five years ago from Issaquah, Wash., and has used water purifiers nearly the entire time.
“I can drink the water at home with no problem. I don’t even have to think about it.” Woelfl said. “Here, it just tastes weird and every now and then, it smells. I lived in a brand-new apartment last year, and I still wouldn’t drink the tap water because of the taste.”
Woelfl lived on campus, and rented apartments through Palouse Properties Inc. and Team Idaho Real Estate, Inc. since moving to Moscow. He said none of his former homes stand out for having better water quality than the rest.
“It’s livable,” Woelfl said. “If I had no other option, I’d drink it, but because I have the means not to, I usually don’t.”
Fifth-year student Jacob Clark refuses to drink water out of the tap.
“If it’s not filtered, I don’t drink it,” Clark said. “The water at my old apartment on A Street was definitely the worst I’ve seen. When you’d fill up the bathtub, it would have an orange tint to it.”
Clark, who has lived at three locations across the city, said the difference between water in Moscow, and his hometown of Idaho Falls has been dramatic.
“Moving here was a major adjustment,” Clark said. “It’s even scarier because the weird taste is able to be filtered out. The water tastes different straight from the tap, but the filter helps.”
As it stands, the water flowing underneath the feet of Moscow (and Pullman) is in no danger of drying up anytime soon, according to city officials Palmer and Parker. Alternatives to our current system of pumping from the aquifers are being examined thoroughly. The questionable pipes beneath UI are scheduled to go, and the taste — while unpleasant to some residents — isn’t necessarily an issue of public safety.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrew Ward is a senior majoring in Journalism at the University of Idaho. Ward, who grew up in New Plymouth and Middleton, Idaho, wrote this story in a UI feature writing class for instructor Don Shelton, a former executive editor with The Seattle Times. It is being published as part of partnership with the UI Journalism and Mass Media Department.