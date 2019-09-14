Doctoral student in Mathematics and Science Education at Washington State University, Roxanne Moore, received a $15,000 Scholar Award from the International Chapter of the PEO Sisterhood.
Moore is a former secondary mathematics teacher and K-8 school leader. She received her M.Ed. in secondary education with an emphasis in mathematics from Chaminade University of Honolulu, and a BA in Law, Letters and Society from the University of Chicago with a minor in African and African-American Studies.
Moore is one of 150 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada selected for the award. She was sponsored by Chapter S of Pullman.
Katelyn Wills, daughter of Jason and Tamara Wills, was the 2019 recipient of a $1,500 Pullman Education Foundation Scholarship sponsored by PEO Chapter S in Pullman. Katelyn is a freshman at WSU studying toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.