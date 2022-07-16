Humans are about 60% water while common mammalian pets are about 80%. That difference can mean your pets’ needs for water are greater than yours in any given situation.
Recognizing thirst in humans is a very poor indicator of hydration status. That’s one of the reasons why athletes in particular are encouraged to drink at least sips of water at every opportunity. It’s also why there is an enormous market for water flavorings to encourage people to drink — mostly water.
The second reason to encourage proper hydration in humans and animals is because every cell, organ, and tissue needs specific ranges of water content to function properly and survive.
The length of time a person or animal can survive without water or other fluids is controversial at best. The arguments and clouded history are not worth the space for this column.
I had a dear friend who developed diabetes insipidus. Unlike the diabetes most people are familiar with involving blood sugar concentrations, diabetes insipidus affects water balance. It causes people to feel extreme thirst and also causes the constant need to urinate. The condition is rare and is caused by problems with a hormone called antidiuretic hormone, or ADH.
ADH regulates the level of water in your body by controlling the amount of urine your kidneys produce. In people with normal ADH levels, the lag time between when your body needs water and when you feel thirsty is caused in part by thishormonal pathway.
Diabetes insipidus can occur in two ways, either the body doesn’t produce enough ADH or the kidneys don’t respond to correct ADH levels for a variety of reasons. My friend had abrain tumor.
Until one witnesses someone with diabetes insipidus, you will not know what the most extreme thirst and urination can be. In some cases, thirst becomes near maniacal. Patients will seek out water of any cleanliness in any vessel including a toilet if that is all that is available. And they are peeing constantly.
My friend was helped by a simple medication until he had surgery to remove the tumor.
Hotter weather increases the need to remain well hydrated, especially in pets. Signs a pet is dehydrated include a dry nose, excessive drooling that thickens, gums that are sticky to the touch, lethargy and appetite loss.
If you press on their gums, the pink color will turn to an off-white but should return quickly to pink if you stop. If it lags more than a second or two, they are likely dehydrated.
If you can pinch your animal’s skin into a “tent” shape and release it, it should fall right back in place.
If not, they are dehydrated. This works to indicate relative hydration status in humans, too. Some pets may have eyes that appear sunken in their heads when they need water also.
Be prepared to move pets out of the sun into shade. Offer abundant, clean, fresh, water, but not ice water which can cause vomiting. And also limit how fast they drink to prevent it coming back up. Forget about adding anything to the water or any therapeutic claims made by any company that sells additives to water unless they are made under a veterinarian’s order.
When do you call a veterinarian? Heated dehydrated pets that vomit, have sudden diarrhea, pant excessively, have difficulty breathing, or collapse, are emergencies. Call right away.
Sadly, dehydration fears in primarily humans, and to a growing level in their pets, are being exploited by marketing plans and weight loss advocates. Relax, and both of you drink some clean, fresh, water.
