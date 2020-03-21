Last weekend, the Palouse Youth Hockey Association hosted the Harry W. Lee Squirt Classic Tournament at the Palouse Ice Rink. The event was a terrific success with eight teams participating, more than 150 boys and girls playing great hockey, and all of our visitors loving Moscow. Our own Moscow Bears had first- and second-place finishes! This event would not have been nearly the success it was without the help, support and kind donations from local businesses. We would like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to the following businesses that contributed to our event: Applebee’s of Moscow, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Birch and Barley, Bloom, BookPeople of Moscow, Breakfast Club, Cowgirl Chocolates of Moscow, Craven’s Coffee, Eastside Marketplace, Game Stop, Gritman Therapy Solutions, Healing Hands Massage, Hyperspud, iSpa, Java Bug, Johnson’s Jewelry, La Casa Lopez, Life Flight, McDonald’s, Mingles, Moscow Building Supply, One World Café, Palouse Ice Rink, Palouse Juice, Panhandle Cones and Coffee, Paradise Café, Pickard Orthodontics, Planet 3, Pretzel Time, Pullman Regional Foundation, Red Star, Safeway, Slice and Biscuit, South Fork, Spence Hardware, Spokane Chiefs, Starbuck’s, Tapped, Tri-Cities Americans, University of Idaho, Walmart, Washington State University and Zeppoz.
Thank you again for your support this season.
Palouse Youth Hockey Association