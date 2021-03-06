Zooming into online reference; connecting over books and bunnies

As a liaison librarian to humanities departments at Washington State University, I work closely with students and faculty to develop and carry out research projects. Sometimes this entails going into a classroom to lead a workshop, but more often, I have one-on-one consultations. The pandemic has forced these online, mostly through the use of Zoom, and I now wonder why this wasn’t previously incorporated into our practices. While some of us are craving more in-person connections, this platform has opened up new possibilities for helping people at the moment they need it.
Patrons with accessibility and transportation concerns no longer have to worry about getting up the hill to the library on Terrell Mall. We can effortlessly share our screens without the awkwardness of hovering over each other’s shoulders. I can ask to meet with a student seconds after I receive their email, forgoing the typical back-and-forth exchange as I get to the bottom of their question. And while we’ve offered chat reference services for years, screenshare capabilities are now integrated into our software. Of course, this means that I have to be better about setting boundaries for myself. While I have the capability to jump from one meeting to another without leaving my chair, I have learned that Zoom burnout is a real thing and no one benefits from it.
But what I love most of all are the personal connections that I am forging with students. While many of us have encountered Zoom snafus, and sometimes inappropriate content, I find the students opening up to me more over the screen, and I am reciprocating. Without the need to physically run from one thing to another, we can chat at length about some of their struggles with research — and I can share my own — from the comfort of our homes. My colleague told me about a meeting he had with a student whose active toddler kept coming into view. While the student apologized profusely, this was actually an opportunity to connect on a different level through small talk and the shared experiences of child-rearing.
I’ve met numerous cats, puppies, children, roommates and siblings, and have heard a few parents in the background. My cat Missy has engaged in (AKA slept through) many intellectual conversations on the radiator directly behind me. She’s basically an expert in Early Modern European history now. Right after a recent snowstorm, one student froze on the screen, making me think that the weather had impacted her internet connection. I found out later that her pet bunny had knocked a cord out of the wall. I wouldn’t get these moments in my office. As much as my colleagues would love an office pet, it’s not likely (and plants aren’t nearly this exciting).
In line with WSU’s land grant mission, we are also committed to serving our community at large. While the WSU libraries are currently closed to the public, we are still offering community borrowing cards, checking out books and answering your questions. If you need assistance with any of our resources, we’re happy to set up a virtual consultation. Just email us at lib.reference@wsu.edu to set up a time.
It must also be kept in mind that while Zoom has proved to be an incredibly useful way to continue our services to the campus and community, the reality is that not everyone has the technology, bandwidth, or time and space to have these meetings. Access to this service is not equal. Meeting in person is low-tech, provides a designated space outside of what might be a stressful home situation, and better reaches individuals that rely on a more physical sensory experience for learning.
It’s important to give people options so that they can reach out in the way that they feel most comfortable. As a result, I often wonder who we are missing in the complete switch to digital. While I’m looking forward to leaving many things about this pandemic behind, I’m excited to continue exploring all of the tools we have at our disposal, and being flexible and creative in our outreach in order to meet people at the place that is best for them — which will hopefully sometimes still involve bunnies.
Erin Hvizdak is a humanities librarian with Washington State University Libraries – Pullman.