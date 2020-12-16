Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation Wednesday naming December Health Care Worker Appreciation Month in Idaho.
“I ask all Idahoans to share their gratitude for health care heroes in Idaho,” Little said. “We can show our gratitude by minimizing transmissible moments this holiday season. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings with people outside your household, continue to keep safe physical distance, and wash your hands regularly. As individuals, we must choose to do all we can to combat COVID-19 in order to relieve pressure on Idaho’s health care workers.”
Idahoans are encouraged to reach out to their local health care facility and ask how they can help during the crisis. Those interested in working in the long-term care system industry can apply at https://idaho.carefortheaging.org/. The Idaho Health Care Association will then match you to a facility in need.