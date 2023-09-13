Live coverage of today's hearing in Kohberger case

The Lewiston Tribune's Kerri Sandaine will provide live updates from the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow of today's hearing in the Bryan Kohberger case. Those updates will be posted here and on Sandaine's Twitter account at bit.ly/3IxYscu.
3 P.M.: My takeaway is Judge is leaning toward no cameras or stipulating one stationary camera in the back, but I could be wrong.
2:58 P.M.: Judge John Judge is taking arguments under consideration. No ruling in #Kohberger case today, and no indication on when a decision will be made.
2:49 P.M.: Media now interviewing Wendy Olson on the steps of the courthouse.
2:43 P.M.: Judge says coverage can get out of control. Media has a certain job to do, but in some high profile cases, it spun out of control. That's my worry. No decision made today. Judge just adjourned the hearing.
2:41 P.M.: Judge John Judge says a lot of balancing will go into this consideration. He is especially sensitive to the parties in the case. We want trials to be balanced. It can tilt a case, one way or the other, if the media is trying the case. We don't want that.
2:40 P.M.: Logsdon says public plays a big role in making sure we do our jobs right, but Kohberger's team has made their position clear.
2:39 P.M.: Otherwise, we'll have 40 cameras outside covering people going in and out. Media here today does not want to create trouble.
2:37 P.M.: Members of coalition are here to provide a public service to the university, this community and the state of Idaho, Olson says. It's affected everyone. Allowing cameras with firm guidance is answer.
2:36 P.M.: The way to battle misinformation is to provide accurate information, Olson says. Media will follow directions. Media asks court to use those tools rather than banning cameras.
2:35 P.M.: Olson says in this day and age, having cameras in the courtroom is preferable because it's actual footage. More sunshine is better than less.
2:34 P.M.: It's not entertainment. It's a tragedy, Judge says.
2:33 P.M.: Misinformation is pumped out there, along with the images and films, judge says. How do we deal with that? It's not the same as it was 10 years ago because of social media. I wish everyone had a little more respect for what we're doing here.
2:32 P.M.: In this case, we have a lot of interest and people you can't control, judge says. I've been very accommodating. I've wondering if I can really trust them and how footage and photos will be manipulated.
2:31 P.M.: Judge says he looked through court cases filmed by Court TV. Some of those could be questioned. Classic example is O.J. Simpson. It was a circus.
2:30 P.M.: When we look at media coverage, they haven't run afoul, Olson says.
2:30 P.M.: Media covering the case have tried to show all aspects of the courtroom setting, Olson says. Journalists in courtroom have tried to show a wider prospective. Court TV has a lot of experience.
2:29 P.M.: Judge cautioned media to step back on June 27, and they have pushed the envelope, he says.
2:28 P.M.: People are used to seeing firsthand coverage, Olson says. I just don't think there is evidence of the violations in pleadings introduced by Logsdon, attorney for the defense.
2:26 P.M.: Olson is bringing up a court rule that restricts camera coverage, notes declaration of AP reporter Rebecca Boone, a UI grad and former Trib reporter. Boone says pool coverage better serves the public and helps eliminate from the media scrum.
2:24 P.M.: Our contention is the safest way to address concerns is to prevent cameras or limit what's covered, such as graphic photos of the crime scene, state says.
2:24 P.M.: Deputy prosecutor says state wants to protect sensitive witnesses, safeguard evidence, which is of graphic nature.
2:22 P.M.: Judge says he's thinking about planting a camera in the back, like the old C-Span coverage, to satisfy both sides. "I've never seen anything very sensational on C-Span," he says.
2:21 P.M.: Removing this "almost sideshow" of what's being put out there will prevent manipulation. Cameras in front row directed at defendant is also an issue, he says.
2:19 P.M.: Judge said he will balance the concerns of the state and defense. #Kohberger's team says their concerns are valid. Turning this into a TV series is not fair to client, he says.
2:17 P.M.: Judge says it's more important to look at this at a deeper level. I'm going to deny motion for intervention. However, he will consider the arguments and briefs.
2:16 P.M.: Prosecuter's office says they don't have an objection to either way it goes. Defense indicates they're not terribly pleased with how case is being covered.
2:15 P.M.: The media doesn't want to have to pay attorneys every time they cover case. They just want issue resolved.
2:14 P.M.: Olson says she's willing for media to apply as interested parties, rather than as interveners. Judge mentions coalition as possible interested party.
2:13 P.M.: Olson says this is a limited purpose request. She identified intervention as a civil rule that could be used and it's consistent with state law.
2:12 P.M.: Judge is talking about the Daybell case now, saying third-party media coalition is not an "interventioner."
2:10 P.M.: Judge is saying Idaho's rules of criminal proceedings do not provide for a motion to intervene from a third party. Both state and local media often allow interventions in interest of free speech.
2:09 P.M.: Olson is citing case law that don't prohibit cameras, but agrees there is not a First Amendment rule on it.
2:09 P.M.: Olson is arguing there is a First Amendment interest in this high profile case, and also in the best interest of the Court. People need to see what's going on.
2:07 P.M.: Having live coverage allows much greater public access than having people come to Moscow for proceedings, Olson says.
2:07 P.M.: Olson says the media has the right to intervene when there are access and First Amendment issues. Cameras and still photographers provide broader access and coverage of the courtroom, she says.
2:06 P.M.: First round had something to do with Constitution, not sure that applies in this situation, Judge says.
2:05 P.M.: Judge said this is a different situation than last time issue was raised. Her clients "kind of jumped the gun," he said.
2:04 P.M.: Olson is explaining opposition to defendant's motion to remove cameras in the future. Decision is in the Court's discretion.
2:02 P.M.: #Kohberger just entered courtroom, along with Ann Taylor, and the judge.
1:58 P.M.: We're in the courtroom now, waiting for the hearing to begin. Defense, prosecutor, and attorney representing a media coalition, including the Lewiston Tribune, are seated. #Kohberger #Idaho4
1:49 P.M.: Media attorney Wendy Olson, of Boise, is here to argue on behalf of allowing cameras to cover #Kohberger case. His trial date has not been set.
1:32 P.M.: Not a big crowd at Latah County Courthouse as we wait for latest #Kohberger hearing to begin at 2 p.m On the table today is issue regarding cameras in the courtroom. #Idaho4