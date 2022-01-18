January Artwalk is Thursday in Moscow
The January edition of Artwalk in Moscow is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, with host locations Allegra, at 507 S. Main St., and the Third Street Gallery, at 206 E. Third St.
Allegra will feature the work of Polly Walker, who works with stained glass on canvas. There will be prints and frameable blank cards featured from 4-8 p.m.
Three displays will be available for viewing at the Third Street Gallery from 4-6 p.m.
Moscow Middle School and University of Idaho Secondary Art Method Students’ “Upcycled Art” works will be displayed.
Moscow Middle School seventh and eight graders also will show their drawings of ordinary objects in detail.
The final exhibit is “Un-fancy,” which features 26 literary and visual artists from around the Palouse. Fresh movie popcorn will be provided at the Third Street Gallery.