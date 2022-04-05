Innovia Foundation announces regional grant recipients
The Innovia Foundation, based in Spokane, announced last week that eight organizations on the Palouse received grants from the nonprofit.
The Innovia Foundation awards grants in eastern Washington and northern Idaho to organizations that improve access to education, promote health and wellbeing, support arts and culture, create economic opportunities and enhance quality of life.
In Whitman County, the Artisans Center at the Dahmen Barn received $5,859 for equipment for a ceramic program, Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation received $5,00 for improving quality of life, Friends of Whitman County Library received $6,781 for its youth STREAM programming, Tough As Nails received $5,000 for activity and craft kits for hospitalized children and the LaCrosse Community Pride received $10,000 for the reconstruction of the historic basalt rock service station for conversion into a heritage museum and visitor’s center.
In Latah County, the Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association received $3,000 for youth dance education, the Viola Community Club received $5,105 for community center upgrades, and the Council on Aging and Human services received a $10,000 grant to assist in providing on-demand public transportation services.
Potlatch fundraiser for Ukraine raises almost $4,000
The rummage sale for Ukraine on Saturday in Potlatch raised almost $4,000. The sale was organized by members of the Grace Community Church in Potlatch.
The fundraiser was planned and managed by Susan Renz, Melanie Renz and Suzanne Vieth.
Moscow Hemp Fest Saturday
The 25th annual Moscow Hemp Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. The festival is free.
There will be craft vendors, live music, local food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. Food vendors include Battlegrounds Food Truck and the Sushi Man. Live music will be performed by Moscow artists Over the Mountain, The Pond, Mother Yeti and Solid Ghost. Pullman’s Raza Northwest, Spokane’s Joy Junkies and Coeur d’Alene’s The Jason Perry band also will perform. For more information, visitmoscowhempfest.com.
Whitman County assessor running for election
Appointed Whitman County Assessor Wraylee Flodin announced Monday she will run for election to continue in that role.
Flodin has worked for the county for five years in both the treasurer’s office and the assessor’s office. She was appointed to fill the term of the late Assessor Robin Jones last year.
Crossfit competition in Pullman Saturday
Washington State University senior sport management students will have a Sweat for Vets event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pullman CrossFit, 370 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The competition is $10 for Pullman CrossFit members and $20 for nonmembers. All proceeds will go to the Washington State University Veterans Center.
The intermediate competition will be from 9 a.m. to noon and advanced will be from noon to 4 p.m. For more information emailsweatforvetswsu@gmail.com.