Tree removed after fires Friday east of Moscow
State Highway 8 near Moscow was temporarily closed Friday evening after three separate grass fires sparked near the roadway.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said the fires occurred near the Latah Trail. There were no injuries and damage limited to the grass, some bushes and a large tree that was taken down for safety purposes.
Moscow Farmers Market creates pickup option
In response to COVID-19, the Moscow Farmers Market is offering a pre-paid, contactless, pick-up location as part of operations this year. Titled “Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market,” patrons and residents may shop from Moscow Farmers Market vendors online at bit.ly/2SSOWai.
The drive-in market is scheduled to begin this week. Opening day for the full, in-person market is scheduled for June 6.
Paid orders are available for pickup on Saturdays in the Moscow City Hall parking lot, 206 E. Third Street. Customers can place orders starting 9 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Customers can search for products and vendors to select goods to purchase. Pick-up times are available in 15-minute intervals beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m.
All customers will enter the Motor-In Farmers Market via Second Street and will be directed by staff upon entry.
Kibbie Dome parking lot to become drive-in venue
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre have teamed up to turn the Kibbie Dome parking lot into a free drive-in movie theater starting Saturday.
The theater will show movies every Saturday until June. The movie schedule has not been announced.
Vandal Dining will offer snack packs. The university will also be able to use this setup to provide a commencement ceremony for local high schools.
Space is limited and staff asks residents to follow guidelines to keep the project going. For lot opening, map, rules and other details, visit uidaho.edu/drivein.
Moscow theater to have online event
The Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow will have its second “Virtual Revue” at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event will feature local musicians, actors, artists and creators.
Performers include Miss Leeanne and Benny, Kelsey Chapman, KT Turner, Federico Bartolo, Izzy Burns, Shelly Gilmore, Christine Gilmore and Jamie Hill. The event will also feature work of Ricky J. Martinez from Silver Tongued Stages and Emma Goldman-Sherman.
Before the event begins Tuesday, a link to access it will be posted in comments on the Facebook event page at bit.ly/3fvlEIx.
Vandal Food Pantry distributions set for this week
The Vandal Food Pantry will distribute food today and Thursday in Moscow.
There will be drive-through-style food distribution from noon to 2 p.m. today between the Bruce M. Pitman Center and Greek row on the University of Idaho campus. Food will also be distributed from that spot 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
Food bags will be pre-stocked and patrons will be given bags based on their family size. There will be no substitutions on bags.