Local Briefs

Bob Maxwell

Opening reception for Manga exhibit at University of Idaho

The University of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies will have an opening reception for two manga exhibits from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Ridenbaugh Hall Gallery on the University of Idaho campus. The reception will be for two exhibits, one on Manga and War held in cooperation with the Kyoto International Manga Museum and the Idaho Student Manga Contest.

The exhibits are part of the AsiaPOP! Program through the institute. Both exhibits will be on display through September 15 and the gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about AsiaPOP! visit uidaho.edu/class/hias.

