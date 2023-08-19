Local Briefs

Opening reception for Manga exhibit at University of Idaho
The University of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies will have an opening reception for two manga exhibits from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Ridenbaugh Hall Gallery on the University of Idaho campus. The reception will be for two exhibits, one on Manga and War held in cooperation with the Kyoto International Manga Museum and the Idaho Student Manga Contest.
The exhibits are part of the AsiaPOP! Program through the institute. Both exhibits will be on display through September 15 and the gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about AsiaPOP! visit uidaho.edu/class/hias.
Pullman Superintendent elected to statewide professional association president
Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell was elected Washington Association of School Administrators president for 2024. He will begin in July 2024 and take over for Mike Villarreal, superintendent of the Hoquiam School District.
Maxwell has been a member of the Washington Association of School Administrators since 2004 and was the recipient of the region 101 student achievement leadership award in 2022. He has also held positions in membership, school funding coalition and the advisory committee member for the Leaders in Education Advancing Diversity Equity and Racial Justice committee.
Maxwell started teaching in 1991 at Snowline Joint Unified School District as an elementary and middle school science. He was also assistant principal, principal and executive director of special services at Bethel School District before joining Pullman School District in 2016. He received his superintendent credentials and doctorate in education from Washington State University.