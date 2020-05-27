Pullman hospital launches COVID-19 mental health videos
Pullman Regional Hospital has made available a series of videos focused on the mental health impacts of COVID-19. The video series can be found at youtube.com/pullmanhospital.
The series features discussions with local mental health providers and Washington State University clinical faculty and administration.
Guests include providers from the Pullman Regional Hospital Clinic Network, Palouse Medical and Palouse River Counseling, as well as clinical faculty and leadership from WSU as part of the Partners in Excellence collaboration between PRH and WSU.
Virtual event for UI alumni this week
The University of Idaho has scheduled its third “Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night” for alumni, sponsored by Moscow Alehouse. The event will be via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. Thursday and is open to all alumni. Those interested in this event can register and find more information at bit.ly/2Xwaf2W.
Local band to perform drive-in concert in Moscow
L.A. and The Earthquakes, a local cover band, will play a concert, dubbed “Curbs and Cars,” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Palouse Empire Mall parking lot in Moscow.
The show will take place adjacent to Starbucks coffee, and the band requests that audience members maintain social distancing. More information can be found on the event page at bit.ly/2LZRqQr.