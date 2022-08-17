WSU museum features new exhibit
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University now features a new exhibit from Juventino Aranda titled “Espere Mucho Tiempo Pa Ver” (“I have Waited a Long Time to See”), and Trimpin’s “Ambiente432” sound sculpture.
The museum will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is inside the Crimson Cube on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
Aranda’s exhibit will express “a search for identity in the intersection of Mexico and America,” according to a news release from the museum. Aranda was born in Walla Walla to Mexican immigrants and much of his work draws on family history and particularities of his childhood. Trimpin’s sound sculpture has been reinstalled at the museum, joining two other exhibits: “Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints and Our Stories;” and “Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor.”
Whitman Heritage Digital Collection plans meetings
The Whitman Heritage Digital Collection will have presentations at four library branches to provide information about the program and scan photos for those with appointments in September. The Whitman Heritage Digital Collection program collects documents related to Whitman County history and provides free digitization. It is a project of the Whitman County Library. Digitization will be available at each meeting by appointment only. To participate, contact the Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or at info@whitcolib.org.
The first presentation will be 6 p.m. Sept. 1, at the Rosalia Library at 402 S. Whitman Ave. in Rosalia.Ddigitization is available from 4-6 p.m.
The Oakesdale Branch will have a presentation at 2 p.m. and digitization from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 12, at 102 E. Steptoe Ave., Oakesdale.
The Albion branch presentation is at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with digitization from 4-6 p.m. at 310 N. F St., Albion. The last presentation will be 4 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa, with digitization from 5-7 p.m.
Pullman Civic Theatre plans ‘12th Night’ performance
The Pullman Civic Theatre will have a one-day outdoor performance of William Shakespeare’s “12th Night” at 2 p.m. at Lawson Gardens, 705 SE Derby St., Pullman. Admission is free.
Pullman Civic Theatre is partnering with Pullman Parks and Recreation to host the show as part of their summer programming. For more information visit pullmancivictheare.org.