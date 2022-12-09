More than 550 expected to graduate from UI Saturday
More than 550 students are expected to graduate from the University of Idaho Saturday at the 2022 winter commencement at the ICCU Arena in Moscow. Ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a full schedule available online at uidaho.edu/events/commencement/winter. The Moscow ceremonies will be live streamed at uidaho.edu/live.
The graduates applied for 402 bachelor degrees, 146 masters degrees, 24 doctorates, four specialist degrees and five juris doctorates.
An honorary doctorate of education will be given to Kevin D. Satterlee, the 13th president of Idaho State University who has worked in Idaho’s higher education system for more than 20 years. Heidi K. Gardner, author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law school, will be the guest speaker.
Clear bags are required and attendees must pass through a metal detector. Graduating students will not be allowed to carry bags. No weapons of any kind are allowed in the area and that includes concealed carry permit holders. Alcoholic beverages are only allowed to be consumed in approved locations and the university is a tobacco free campus.
Downtown Moscow concrete cutting begins Monday
The city of Moscow has hired Precision Concrete Cutting to remove tripping hazards from the downtown business district starting Monday. Work is expected to be completed within the week. The start and finish dates could be delayed by inclement weather.
The city warns there will be some noise, dust and possible debris during the sidewalk repair process and residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed if a technician is outside. Residents with vehicles in the work area are encouraged to move them.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse plans auditions in January
The Regional Theatre of the Palouse will have in-person, drop-in open auditions for Neill Simon’s play “Plaza Suite” and for Rodger and Hammerstien’s “South Pacific” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at 112 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
“Plaza Suite” will be performed in February, with “South Pacific” on stage in April. “Plaza Suite” does not include musical numbers and “South Pacific” has roles for actors, singer and dancers. For those unable to attend in person, online options are available. To audition online send a video vocal reel along with headshot or picture and a completed audition form from the website to director@rtoptheatre.org and rtoptheatre@gmail.com. For more information about the shows, call (509) 334-0750.