Gritman Medical Center opens new orthopedic surgeons practice
Gritman Medical Center has opened Gritman Orthopedic Surgeons practice at 2301 W. A St., in Moscow and it will be led by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marvin Kym and certified nurse practitioner Sunshine Huffman. Kym and Huffman both practiced in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before this opening.
Kym has more than 30 years of experience in orthopedic surgery in both private practice and regional health systems. Huffman is the first and only person to be certified as an orthopedic nurse practitioner in the state of Idaho. She has worked in the field for more than 20 years. The center is currently accepting new patients and referrals.
The new center will provide joint reconstruction and replacement, ligament reconstruction, sports medicine, joint injections and general orthopedics. Visit gritman.org/orthopedic or call (208) 883-1135 for more information.
Pullman Kiwanis Club opens performing arts award nominations
The Pullman Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman Performing Arts Prize until April 1. The award is open to high school seniors in Pullman who are involved in the performing arts, students can be in public, private or homeschooled and totals $600.
The requirements are participating in a music or drama program in high school for three years, an essay expressing why the student qualifies for the prize, a nomination letter from the student’s teacher or ensemble director, an additional teacher recommendation, contact information and an optional letter from a peer in the performing arts. Send applications to Attn: Performing Arts Committee Kiwanis Club of Pullman, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163.
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense speaks at WSU Foley Institute next week
James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense, will give a free talk on democracy at home and abroad at 4 p.m. March 24, via Youtube live and at Bryan Hall Auditorium, on the Pullman Campus.
Mattis will discuss what can be done to reinforce democratic ideas in the U.S. and globally. He is a retired four star Marine Corps general and served as the 26th secretary of defense. The link to the youtube livestream is bit.ly/3w9bNTm, and the video will stay on the Institute’s channel after the talk.