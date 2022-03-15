Potlatch Distinguished Young Women competition to be held Saturday
The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Potlatch program starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Potlatch High School Gym, 130 Sixth St., in Potlatch.
Three students are competing: Ali Akins, Delaney Beckner and Jordan Reynolds.
Tickets costs $10 for the general public and $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is “Do Life Big” and the scholarship fund is $4,000.
Moscow Artwalk set for Thursday
The city of Moscow has six locations participating in Artwalk from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. There will be live music from Bill LaVoie from 6-8 p.m. at One World Cafe and DJ Salty Trail Mix and DN_oux will be live from 5-7 p.m. at Moscow Contemporary.
Allegra, located at 507 S. Main St., has paintings from Polly Walker, whose work resembles stained glass. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., will have the Palouse Women Artists’ drawing circle monthly meeting and a chocolate Guinness cake from Bucer’s Coffeehouse and Pub. Revolver, 309 S. Main St., will have work from Chet Lawton, a multimedia artist from Arizona. A complete list of events can be found at bit.ly/3Ig5dwK.
Registration open for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s annual gala
Registration for the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 15th annual gala is open until April 30. Tickets are $125 and reservations for single tickets or a table of eight can be made at pullmanregional.org/gala or by calling Stephanie Pierce at (509) 332-2044.
The gala is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 14 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, in Pullman. There will be a social before a served dinner and the night ends with dancing to classic rock. The funds raised from the gala will go to PRH. Attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and have up-to-date boosters.
Potlatch Knights of Columbus annual sausage breakfast set for Sunday
The Potlatch Knights of Columbus will hold their 36th annual sausage, pancake and egg breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sunday at the Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St.
The breakfast is all-you-can-eat and will take place before the Potlatch Gun Show.
Tickets are $9 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Immediate family tickets are $24.
The gun show, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., requires an additional $6 admittance fee.