United Way of Moscow/Latah County announces Emergency Food and Shelter grants available

The United Way of Moscow/Latah County announced Latah County received $11,073 from the United States Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter national board program.

Local organizations which are: private voluntary nonprofits or part of the government, eligible to receive government funds, have an accounting system, have a capability to deliver emergency food and shelter services are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by 3 p.m. July 24. Organizations interested in applying should contact United Way of Moscow/Latah County at unitedway@moscow.com or call (509) 751-9144.

