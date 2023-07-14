United Way of Moscow/Latah County announces Emergency Food and Shelter grants available
The United Way of Moscow/Latah County announced Latah County received $11,073 from the United States Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter national board program.
Local organizations which are: private voluntary nonprofits or part of the government, eligible to receive government funds, have an accounting system, have a capability to deliver emergency food and shelter services are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by 3 p.m. July 24. Organizations interested in applying should contact United Way of Moscow/Latah County at unitedway@moscow.com or call (509) 751-9144.
The funds will be distributed by a local board made of representatives from: United Way, local county officials and church organizations. Advocates for recovery, affordable housing and those homeless or formerly homeless will also be on the board.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts has announced arts education grants
The Idaho Commission on the Arts has announced the 2024 annual arts education grants to: Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association for $10,582 and the Palouse Prairie Charter School, Palouse Prairie Educational Organization for $11,043. Arts education grants are used for teaching and learning opportunities in the arts for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Public programs in the arts grants have been awarded to University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series for $3,277, City of Moscow Arts Department for $5,799, Festival dance and Performing Arts Association for $5,284 and the Washington Idaho Symphony Association for $3,567.
Local Organization receive Murdock Trust Grants
The Association of Classical Christian Schools in Moscow received a $375,000 grant to establish head of school and board training programs from the Murdock Charitable Trust as part of the spring 2023 grant cycle. The grant is one of 60 awarded in the Pacific Northwest which totaled $20.6 million. The Murdock Charitable Trust is a private nonprofit foundation and more information is available online at murdocktrust.org.
Lentil Festival opens calls for volunteers
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce has opened volunteer applications for the 2023 National Lentil Festival on August 19 in Pullman. Volunteers are needed for chili serving, merchandise booth, volunteer check in, back of house organizing, parking and more. Those interested in volunteering can apply online at lentilfest.com/volunteer or call the Pullman Chamber of Commerce at (509) 334-3565.