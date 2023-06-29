Pullman to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month
The city of Pullman will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with a coloring contest and highlighting the city parks on social media. Throughout the month of July the city of Pullman encourages residents to visit one of the 19 parks, use any of the 18 miles of city paths and trails or register for a recreation program. To see a complete list of programs visit pullmanparksandrec.com. Residents are encouraged to post how parks and recreation are important to them with the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows.
A coloring contest will open July 1 online at pullmanparksandrec.com, the Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., building B and on the city’s social media pages. To submit a finished coloring page email to recreation@pullman-wa.gov or at the Pullman Recreation Center. One page is for ages 12 and under and the prize is a $50 quarterly youth Pullman Aquatics and Fitness Center Membership. The second is for teens and older and offers a $50 Parks and Recreation gift card. The winners will be announced August 4.
Digital Art exhibit opening at the Dahmen Barn
Digital artist David Hoyt will open an exhibit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. The show will include art printed on metal and canvas and include local landscapes, florals, animals and insects of the Palouse.
Hoyt has worked as a graphic designer, illustrator, web designer and art director. He has taught graphic design in both high school and college level and has been recognized by the Pullman Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Art. He volunteers with the Pullman Arts Commission, Pullman Civic Trust, Whitman County Blue Ribbon Task Committee, Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, Pullman Depot Heritage Center and Friends of the WSU Museum of Art.
WSU receives $1.5 million donation from Dimond Family Foundation
Washington State University received a $1.5 million donation for the construction of the Violand College of Engineering and Architecture’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall in Pullman. The donation is from Navin Dimond, his wife Rita and two daughters and is through the Dimond Family Foundation. The auditorium in the new building will be named the Dimond Auditorium in recognition of the donation.
Navin Dimond graduated from WSU in 1985 with a bachelors in business administration and construction management. He would be inducted into the Carson College of Business’ School of Hospitality Business Management Hall of Fame in 2022. Others who donated for the hall include Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer, Schweitzer Engineering Lab and the Boeing Company. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.