Pullman to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month

The city of Pullman will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with a coloring contest and highlighting the city parks on social media. Throughout the month of July the city of Pullman encourages residents to visit one of the 19 parks, use any of the 18 miles of city paths and trails or register for a recreation program. To see a complete list of programs visit pullmanparksandrec.com. Residents are encouraged to post how parks and recreation are important to them with the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows.

A coloring contest will open July 1 online at pullmanparksandrec.com, the Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., building B and on the city’s social media pages. To submit a finished coloring page email to recreation@pullman-wa.gov or at the Pullman Recreation Center. One page is for ages 12 and under and the prize is a $50 quarterly youth Pullman Aquatics and Fitness Center Membership. The second is for teens and older and offers a $50 Parks and Recreation gift card. The winners will be announced August 4.

Tags

Recommended for you