Washington State Patrol starts spring break patrol emphasis
Washington State Patrol emphasis patrols started this week and will continue through March 20 as Washington State University students travel for spring break.
Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increase in patrol officers on state routes 26 and 195 and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties as well as District 6 in Grant and Kittitas counties will be increasing focus on speeding, distracted driving and other collision-causing violations during the patrol emphasis.
Port of Whitman County to have public hearing about lot
The Port of Whitman County will have a public hearing starting at 10:30 a.m. March 24 to decide if an undeveloped lot within the Pullman Industrial Park surplus can go up for sale. The meeting will be in person at the port’s Colfax office, located at 302 N. Mill St., and via Zoom atus02web.zoom.us/j/86590903284.
The port will discuss Lot 9, which is located in Pullman Industrial Park Subdivision 2, southeast of the Henley Court facility, 1300 NE. Henley Ct., in Pullman. Merry Cellars Winery has proposed purchasing the lot for $345,000 and proposed a 16,000 square foot building for wine production.
Palouse Pathways planscomputer, college events
Palouse Pathways has two virtual events for students on the Palouse next week. The first event is a “careers in computers” class from 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom about different careers students can pursue related to technology. Chandra Rathnakaram, an engineer in the automotive industry, will speak. The link to the Zoom meeting can be found at palousepathways.org/events/computers.
A college exploration course is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. At the course students will work together to find colleges that would benefit them based on personal goals and what they think is important. For more information about the course visit palousepathways.org/events/collegemhs.
Pullman League of Women Voters to discuss suicide task force
The Pullman League of Women Voters will have a panel discussion at the brown bag lunch at noon on Tuesday.
Annie Pillers, Whitman County coroner and founder of the Whitman County’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Task Force, will speak at the meeting and discuss the work being done to address the rise in local suicide deaths. Pillers will be joined by the Rev. Corey Laughary, and Mike Berney, director of Palouse River Counseling. Both are task force members.
For a link to the Zoom meeting visit lwvpullman.org. The brown bag lunch is free and open to the public.
Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser ends with event
The Whitman County Humane Society’s Kitten Shower fundraiser will end March 19 with a celebration from 1-5 p.m. March 19 at the Cat Building, 1340 Old Moscow Road, in Pullman.
The event will include themed games, a photo booth and a playroom. The entry fee is a suggested donation of $5 or a donation. All donations support the Humane Society. There is a 10% discount for purchases at the Pullman Pets are People too for items to be donated.
Donation bins will be located inside the Pullman Pets are People Too, at 1670 S. Grand Ave. in Pullman, at Pups and Cup, at 250 E. Main St., in Pullman, and at the humane society. More info at whitmanpets.org/kitten-shower-2022.html.