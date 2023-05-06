Whitman County Library branches closed Friday

The Whitman County Rural Library District will close all 14 branches on Friday for staff training. The due dates for library materials have been extended for the closure and no late fees will be charged.

The drop box and internet will remain open in all locations. For more information about the closure call the Colfax Library at (509) 367-3466 or visit the local library branch. For access to the library’s web catalog, audio books, and e-books, visit whitcolib.org.