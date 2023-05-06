The Whitman County Rural Library District will close all 14 branches on Friday for staff training. The due dates for library materials have been extended for the closure and no late fees will be charged.
The drop box and internet will remain open in all locations. For more information about the closure call the Colfax Library at (509) 367-3466 or visit the local library branch. For access to the library’s web catalog, audio books, and e-books, visit whitcolib.org.
Biodiversity the focus of Thursday talk
The Palouse Conservation District will have another in its Conservation Talk Series from Author Doug Tallamy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To register for the Zoom link visit palousecd.org. The talk is free and open to the public.
Tallamy is the author of “Nature’s Best Hope,” and will discuss how biodiversity is essential to sustaining human societies. He is a professor of agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. He has authored 106 research publications and has taught insect related courses for 41 years. For more information visit palousecd.org.
Friends of Hospice announces 2023 grants
The Friends of Hospice has announced the recipients of the 2023 grants to four local agencies to support palliative care, end-of-life care and or bereavement projects. The grants totaled $19,750. The recipients are: Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Palouse Paws, Pullman Regional Hospital and Willow Center for Grieving Children.
The Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Pullman Regional Hospital and Willow Center for Grieving Children received $5,000 each. The Circles of Caring will use the grant to fund daily activities and programming. Pullman Regional Hospital will use the money to support end of life education and bereavement supplies and the Willow Center will use it to support Camp Erin, a bereavement camp for youths.
Palouse Paws received $4,750 for additional pet and handler teams for patients receiving palliative and end-of-life care.
Annual online and in person plant sale
The White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will have its annual plant sale starting online at 11 a.m. on Thursday at whitepineinps.org. The sale website will be emailed Thursday morning to members and previous buyers as well as posted on the webpage. A list of available plants is available at whitepineinps.org.
All purchases made on Thursday can be picked up in person on Friday. When the order is ready for pick up an email will be sent. Plants will be available for pick up at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The sale will continue online on Friday and will end at 7 p.m. both days.
An in-person sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds. There will be people available to answer questions in person.