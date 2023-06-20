Amateur radio operators have field day in Moscow

The Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club will have a Field Day event at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. The field day is open to the public and will offer information about amateur radio. The field day is part of a social event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, a national organization for amateur radio in the United States.

A Get on the Air station will be set up at the field day and members of the public can try operating it. There will be amateur radio license testing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Those interested can attend a monthly meeting of the Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club. More information is available at qsl.net/kd7ph.