The Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club will have a Field Day event at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. The field day is open to the public and will offer information about amateur radio. The field day is part of a social event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, a national organization for amateur radio in the United States.
A Get on the Air station will be set up at the field day and members of the public can try operating it. There will be amateur radio license testing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Those interested can attend a monthly meeting of the Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club. More information is available at qsl.net/kd7ph.
Local author meet and greet at Moscow Farmers Market
BookPeople of Moscow will have local author Kenton Bird signing books at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the store at 521 S. Main St., in Moscow. Bird will be signing copies of his new book “Tom Foley: The Man in the Middle” and copies will be available for purchase.
Bird is a professor at the University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media. He received his Ph.D. in American Studies from Washington State University in 1999 and wrote his dissertation on Foley’s congressional career.
He was also the managing editor and editorial page of the Idahonian and now Moscow-Pullman Daily News. For more information visit bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
Palouse Conservation District offers garden tour; river critter exploration
The Palouse Conservation District will have a “Critters in the River” event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm. Koppel Farm is located at the corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard in Pullman. Attendees will be encouraged to enter the river and rubber boots or water shoes are recommended. Registration can be done online at palousecd.org.
A garden tour is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm. Gardeners will be available to share how they manage their plot and share recommendations on plant selection, pest and weed management and other troubleshooting tips.
Closed toe shoes are required and attendees should bring water, a hat and sunscreen. To register visit palousecd.org.