Shows on the Side series returns to Pullman Civic Theatre
The Pullman Civic Theatre is bringing back its Shows on the Side series after a two-year hiatus with Diana Son’s “Stop Kiss” starting at 7:30 p.m. March 25 and March 26 at 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. The show is available for a limited time and tickets can be purchased online at pullmancivictheatre.org. All cast and crew are vaccinated and the patrons will be asked for proof of vaccination as well.
The show is described as two young women in New York who meet, talk about their boyfriends and feel a growing attraction for each other before they eventually kiss. The show discusses the reality of physical violence and the imaginative, moving and surprising comedy brings both the audience and the characters to unexpected places.
Avista and Clearwater Power customers to experience outages
Avista and Clearwater Power customers in Potlatch, Princeton, Harvard, Sanders, Tensed, Emida, Fernwood, Clarkia, Santa and the surrounding area will have a scheduled outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27. Any customers who will be affected will be notified by phone or email. About 950 Avista and 2,850 Clearwater Power customers will be affected.
The outage will allow line crews to relocate transmission lines south of the Potlatch Junction on U.S. Highway 95 near the Palouse cutoff road (highway 6). This is to accommodate Idaho Department of Transportation road work. For more information contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 or Clearwater Power at (208) 743-1501 and reference the outage number 131372 and 1317328.
Moscow Community Theatre announces April show
The Moscow Community Theatre presents “Sally Cotter and The Censored Stone” starting at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at moscowcommunitytheatre.org/tickets and at Safari Pearl.
“Sally Cotter” is about Sally, who falls asleep while reading books about a certain wizard and then dreams she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. It’s up to Sally and her new friends Dave and Harmonica to save the day. Show times are 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 with matinees starting at 2 p.m. April 3 and 10.