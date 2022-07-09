10 Days in France

Moscow area high students shown here in front of Le Mont Saint Michel, spent 10 days in June exploring the country, cuisine, and culture of France. Highlights from the educational tour, organized by the local, student-centered group Global Xpeditions, included Paris, the Loire valley, Strasbourg, and the American Cemetery at Normandy.
