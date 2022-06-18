100 years of Neill Public Library

We’re so excited to mark the centennial of Neill Public Library with a weeklong celebration Tuesday through Saturday.
The very first version of Neill Public Library opened its doors on June 20, 1922, in the Presbyterian Church (now the Greystone building on College Hill). Six volunteers worked with a budget of $97.80 to operate a children’s summer library, open for two hours on Tuesdays and Fridays. The vast majority of books were on loan from the school district, dedicated for summer use only.
One-hundred years later, Neill Public Library is a proud department of the city of Pullman with 10 full-time and 16 part-time employees, a materials collection of more than 100,000 items. The library lends nearly 400,000 items per year. To celebrate this remarkable centennial, we will explore the history of the library and celebrate the Pullman community that created the library and continues to make the library what it is today.
But first, how did we get here? How did a children’s library open four hours per week in the summer months turn into a thriving all-ages community institution open year-round, six days and 52 hours per week?
For answers to those questions join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday as local historian John Anderson presents “The Little Library That Could: The History of Neill Public Library.” John’s wonderful presentation will detail the history of Neill Public Library from 1922 to the present, containing fantastic stories, historic photos, and much more. John will also appear on a special episode of the Neill Public Library podcast, so be sure to check your favorite podcasting app or website if you can’t make it to the program.
Throughout the week, stop by and view one of the many pieces of library history on display in the library. Take a walk through history comparing Neill Public Library then and now. See the places, faces, collections, and programs that have been part of the library’s history for the past 100 years. Our community celebration culminates with an all-day open house on Saturday. Enjoy refreshments, cake, and a chance to win fantastic raffle baskets, courtesy of Friends of Neill Public Library and the Walmart Community Grant Program.
Over the past 100 years, Neill Public Library has had so many wonderful volunteers, employees and patrons. But as time passes, things change, and new friends arrive while old friends depart. And so we’re sad to see Joanna Bailey, our longtime library services director, leave the library this month. But we’re also excited for her as she embarks on the next chapter in her professional journey, and we’re incredibly grateful for her dedicated service over the past two decades.
We hope to see all of you in the library next week. And of course we’re looking forward to serving the Pullman community for the next 100 years. We’ll continue to explore, discover and connect together, and we hope you join us in the library and in the community.
Owens is the adult services librarian at Neill Public Library.