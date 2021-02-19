Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Latah and Whitman counties, according to local health agencies.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six new cases in Latah County, pushing the county total to 2,489 confirmed and 143 probable cases since the pandemic started.
Of the 2,632 confirmed and probable cases, 2,415 have recovered, 211 are active and six have died. The six new cases include one girl in the 5-12 age range, three men 18-29, and two men in their 30s.
Vaccinations are open in Idaho for adults 65 or older. For vaccine information and which clinics are offering them in Latah County, visit www.idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.
Whitman County received five positive cases, bringing the county total to 3,270, according to Whitman County Public Health. Deaths remained unchanged at 41 and total hospitalizations since the pandemic started also remained steady at 87.
The five new cases included one woman younger than 20 years old, one man 20-39, two women 40-59 and one man 60-79.
Washington remains in Phase 1B tier 1 of its vaccine allocation plan. The phase allows for vaccines to be administered to health care workers, residents 65 or older and residents 50 or older in a multigenerational household.
Residents can assess their eligibility for the vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate.
Eligible individuals will then be directed to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
Gritman Medical Center’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate is 3.38 percent, according to a news release Thursday from the Moscow hospital. Thirty-five people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 at Gritman since the pandemic started. The hospital has administered 2,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 1,571 people, the release said.