There have been more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year and Latah County is quickly approaching that mark, too.
Whitman County reported eight positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, which brings this year’s total to 105.
Three of the latest patients are female and five are male. All are between the ages of 20-39 years old. They are stable and self-isolating.
Four new cases were confirmed Thursday in Latah County. They include a man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s.
There have been 92 confirmed cases and eight probable cases this year in Latah County.
There have been no deaths in either county.