Local health agencies reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday on the Palouse.
Eleven of those cases were reported in Latah County. These include one person younger than 5, three people between ages 5-12, one person between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 4,383 confirmed cases, 315 probable cases and 40 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Gritman Medical Center on Wednesday reported two patients were admitted to the hospital in the past week who tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 158 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported one new case Wednesday. There have been 6,089 cases, 82 deaths and 225 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.