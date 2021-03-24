Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Latah and Whitman counties, according to local health agencies.
Nine of those cases were reported in Latah County, pushing its total to 2,732 confirmed and 156 probable cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Of the 2,888 total cases in Latah County, 2,684 have recovered, 196 are active and eight have died. The nine new cases in the county include seven people in the 18-29 age range, one woman in her 30s and one man in his 50s.
The three new positive cases in Whitman County are all in the 20-39 age range, bringing the county total to 3,737. Deaths and hospitalizations because of the virus remain unchanged at 46 and 93, respectively.
Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccine distribution. Individuals can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.
Another website, vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/, has been created where Washington residents can find COVID-19 vaccine appointments in their area and check their eligibility.