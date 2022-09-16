The University of Idaho Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences got its start in 1902 as the Department of Domestic Science — it would then change its name again to the Department of Home Economics.

Today and Saturday the school will celebrate 120 years with an open house, tailgate party and the Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker Series.

Now, in 2022, the school hosts degrees in apparel, textiles and design; child development; early childhood education; family and consumer sciences; and food and nutrition. Director Shelley McGuire said the school has undergone improvements over the years like adding industry-standard equipment for the textile department, updating the child development lab and adding a new food lab in 2014.

Recommended for you