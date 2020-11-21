Health authorities reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Friday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 102 new cases which brings the total in its five-county jurisdiction to 4,724. Latah County’s share of new cases reported Friday was 29, pushing its total to 1,556.
Latah County cases include four people younger than 18 years old, 15 men and six women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. 911 people in the county have recovered from the disease and one person has died because of the virus since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported 34 new positive COVID-19 test results Friday, bringing the county total to 2,155. Six people are currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Federal, state and county health authorities are urging people to refrain from traveling or visiting friends and family over the holidays to help limit the spread of the disease. A national rise in infection rates has been predicted in the weeks and months following the holidays.