13 new virus cases, no deaths reported on the Palouse

Local health agencies Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on the Palouse.
Seven cases were reported in Latah County by Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Those cases include one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, two people between ages 18-29 and three people in their 30s.
Latah County has seen 4,473 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 41 deaths since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported six new cases Tuesday.
There have been 6,185 cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.