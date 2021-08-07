The Palouse saw 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Nine of those cases were reported in Latah County. The patients include one person between the ages of 5-12, three people between ages 18-29, two in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
There have been 3,32 confirmed cases, 170 probable cases and 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Twenty-three new cases were reported Friday in Nez Perce County.
Eight new cases and one new hospitalization were reported in Whitman County.
There have been a total of 4,524 cases, 52 deaths and 135 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.