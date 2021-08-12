Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Wednesday, including nine in Latah County, pushing Latah’s in-county total to 3,330 since the start of the pandemic.
New cases in Latah County included two women between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman and two men in their 30s, a man in his 50s, and a man and two women in their 60s.
According to the health district’s website, 3,208 people in Latah County have recovered from the disease as of Wednesday and deaths remained unchanged at 13.
Nez Perce County reported the majority of new cases in the region at 33.
Whitman County Public Health reported eight new cases Wednesday, which brings its total to 4,539 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations in the county rose to 137 Wednesday and deaths related to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 52.