ENDICOTT — A 17-year-old male was transported to a Spokane hospital via LifeFlight after crashing into a school bus.

Officers from Whitman County and emergency crews from Colfax responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision Wednesday morning on Endicott Road 1 mile east of Endicott, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The crash included a school bus and a late-model passenger vehicle, which rolled over during the crash, leaving the driver trapped inside, the release added.

