ENDICOTT — A 17-year-old male was transported to a Spokane hospital via LifeFlight after crashing into a school bus.
Officers from Whitman County and emergency crews from Colfax responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision Wednesday morning on Endicott Road 1 mile east of Endicott, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The crash included a school bus and a late-model passenger vehicle, which rolled over during the crash, leaving the driver trapped inside, the release added.
According to the release, the teenage driver was traveling west and fell asleep while driving, drifting into oncoming traffic. The bus driver attempted to avoid the crash, but her efforts were unsuccessful, added in the release.
Emergency crews spent around 30 minutes extracting the driver from the wreckage. The teenager from Diamond injured his arm and was transported to a hospital in Spokane via LifeFlight, according to the release.
The bus driver was beginning her bus route and had no children or passengers in the vehicle during the crash, according to the release. She did not sustain any injuries during the collision.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is continue to investigate the incident.