An additional 171 COVID-19 cases were reported during the weekend and Monday on the Palouse.
Whitman County received 100 new positive COVID-19 test results during the past three days, bringing the county total this year to 2,255. Six cases are currently hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating. There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county so far this year.
Two of the 100 most recent cases are 80 years or older. The majority of the newest cases are between ages 20-39.
There have been 238 confirmed cases in Pullman during the past two weeks.
Seventy-one cases were reported in Latah County during the weekend and Monday. The majority of those cases were people between ages 18-29.
There have been 1,555 confirmed cases in Latah County this year.
The University of Idaho announced Monday that between Nov. 14-20 it administered 1,095 tests and 60 came back positive. That is a 5.48 percent positivity rate, which is higher than the 3.76 percent rate from earlier this month.
The university currently has 2.69 percent of positives in total results received since the start of testing in early August.
According to a memo released by UI President Scott Green, many students and staff were voluntarily tested on campus before leaving for the Thanksgiving break.
The university is asking those who return to Moscow after the break wait six days after they return to get tested. This will provide the most accurate results, Green wrote.