Local health agencies are reporting 18 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Thirteen of those cases are in Latah County. The patients include three people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s and one in their 80s. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 3,144 confirmed cases, 171 probable cases and 13 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Five new cases were reported in Whitman County, where the total is now up to 4,529. No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported since Friday. There have been 52 total deaths and 135 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The latest data from Whitman County Public Health shows the COVID-19 activity has risen from low to moderate in the county. There were 162 cases per population of 100,000 from July 25 to Saturday.
Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore told the County Commissioners Monday that these new cases are spread out throughout the county. He expects the number of cases to rise and is recommending people consider wearing masks indoors even if they are vaccinated.