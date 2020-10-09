18-year-old Moscow man pleads guilty to robbing man at gunpoint at UI

An 18-year-old Moscow man pleaded guilty to felony robbery Monday in Latah County District Court in Moscow after allegedly robbing a man of about $60 at gunpoint and firing the weapon toward the ground in August on the University of Idaho campus.
The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said in the affidavit that three males approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three males “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the male in the middle, later identified as Samuel Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband, pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet, which Plummer said was $55 to $60, and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped off south on Deakin Avenue, the affidavit said.
The University of Idaho sent a Vandal Alert emergency message the next morning notifying students and employees of the incident. A second Vandal Alert was sent later that night indicating there was not an immediate danger to the campus.
Plummer told police that after the on-campus robbery, they drove to the Moscow High School area where they saw a male walking on Third Street. Plummer said they tried contacting the person, but he walked into a house, so they returned to their car.
According to the affidavit, Plummer said the intention was to rob the person of his money.
Regarding the weapon discharge, Plummer said, “I’m just gonna say it went off because I was pretty drunk. It was definitely pointed down, right into the street.”
Plummer pleaded guilty pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement reached between the prosecution and defense, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said.
Plummer is scheduled for sentencing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of Judge John Judge. Judge can accept or reject the plea agreement.
The joint recommendation calls for a minimum of five years in prison and maximum of 15. The court would retain jurisdiction for one year, and if Plummer was successful on the rider program, he would enter a one-year in-patient treatment program. If successful in the program, he could be placed on probation for 15 years. Per the agreement, the judge could impose the underlying prison sentence if Plummer was deemed unsuccessful.